Bloody Friday: one of the darkest days of the Troubles
Fifty years ago today the IRA set off a series of bombs across Belfast that left nine dead.
Malachi O'Doherty
It was a beautiful day. I went out for a walk up Royal Avenue with Eddie, one of the other reporters. The outsider might not understand that even among such routine murder normal life continued. We were not all worn down by it so much that we couldn’t enjoy the summer heat, browsing the shop windows after lunch, spending a little money.