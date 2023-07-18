Brenda Doherty speaks for many NI families in fight for Covid answers… and she’s demanding change

Ruth and Richard Burke with their children outside their home in Newtownabbey in the 1970s

Brenda Doherty has always promised that her mum would not be forgotten and vowed she would be more than just a statistic.

Today, she followed through on that as she sat in front of the nation and poured her heart out.

Her mother, Ruth Burke, was the fourth person — and first woman — to die from the virus in Northern Ireland on March 24, 2020, aged 82. She was alone when she passed.

This was one of over 5,000 deaths here attributed to the pandemic.

Brenda first spoke to this newspaper not long after the funeral, if that’s what it could be called. She certainly doesn’t think her final farewell to her mum was a funeral.

Like many more sons and daughters, Brenda will have played the events of March 2020 over in her head on countless occasions. But she has had the courage to stand up and speak where others have struggled.

And the cold, harsh environment she placed herself in, front and central during the latest session of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, mirrored the heartbreaking final days of her mother’s life.

But the more you tell the story, the more people are likely to hear it.

Brenda is aware that no outcome will see her mother come home, as looked to be the case on March 20, 2020. The inability to put a care package in place meant a further night in hospital. Ruth Burke then contracted Covid and died a few days later. Just like that, a Mother’s Day reunion was cancelled, and Brenda and her siblings would have no chance to celebrate another time.

It’s a family story like so many others that can be told from the beginning of the pandemic — the lack of clarity, organisation, and understanding of what was about to hit Northern Ireland.

And no wonder she is forthright in her views over the conduct of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with her mum dying just hours after his Monday night, March 23, lockdown call to the nation.

What is important to Brenda, and to the families she stood to speak for at the inquiry, is that it all doesn’t happen again.

Acknowledging failings, as leaders have already done so during the inquiry, is one thing, ensuring they don’t happen again is the crucial part.

“We need legislative change in Northern Ireland,” Brenda said.

Easier said than done, but she’ll no doubt be fighting, having come this far.

“[We need] do not resuscitate rights, visitation rights, communication between staff and patients, end-of-life care,” she added.

Change is also needed between the health trusts.

“One of the most frustrating things for me was the inconsistency. Days after my mother’s passing, other family members were getting in to say their goodbyes. They only leaves you with the question — why?”

Brenda, along with other relatives, is not immune to the insults, documenting at one stage how she was sent a swastika over her stance on the wearing of PPE following the death of her mother.

But she remains undeterred.

There’s one thing she has certainly achieved, and it’s what she promised herself and her family. Many more people now know her mother for who she was and not merely as Northern Ireland Covid death number four.