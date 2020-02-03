Brexit witching hour passes quietly in Belcoo and Blacklion

Hold the front page. For the breaking news from the new frontier that appeared between Europe and the UK on the Cavan/Fermanagh border on Brexit night was that few people seemed bothered about partition's latest parting of the ways.

Hundreds of people may have attended parties or wakes in Britain, but in Belcoo in Fermanagh and Blacklion in Cavan, 11pm on Friday passed with a distinct absence of upbeat celebrations or downbeat farewells.

And at the witching hour the streets were deserted. The only other thing missing was the tumbleweed. Even the hardy band of protesters had gone.

Ninety minutes earlier a couple of dozen of them gathered on the stone bridge that separates the two villages, the two counties and the two countries to hold one of six demonstrations along the border.

Some of the others attracted national media attention. Not so the Blacklion/Belcoo protest.

Leitrim guest house owner JJ O'Hara, who is one of the leaders of the Border Communities Against Brexit lobby group (BCAB), conceded that fears of a hard border had receded. But he added that there were still concerns about the future, particularly over what the 11-month period of transition will bring.

He said: "We are very worried about what a new trade deal - if one is ever agreed - will mean to people along the border. I think it will be impossible to get things sorted in just 11 months and we could be left in limbo.

"So our campaign is far from over. We will be keeping up the pressure on the administrators on this island, in England and in Europe. We have support from people right across the border region - unionists and nationalists."

Jim Wells joins Pro-Brexit members of the public gather at the front gates of Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast for a Brexit Celebration event. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Jim Wells joins Pro-Brexit members of the public gather at the front gates of Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast tonight for a Brexit Celebration event. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pro-Brexit activists celebrate at Stormont as the UK leaves the EU. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st January 2020 - Pro-Brexit members of the public gather at the front gates of Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast tonight for a ‘Brexit Celebration’ event. The United Kingdom is on the final countdown to leave Europe, more than three years after the nation voted for Brexit. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st January 2020 - Pro-Brexit members of the public gather at the front gates of Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast tonight for a ‘Brexit Celebration’ event. The United Kingdom is on the final countdown to leave Europe, more than three years after the nation voted for Brexit. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

For me Brexit night was a tale of two villages and travelling in and out of the EU in the space of a couple of hundred yards.

I had gone south for a long-arranged birthday celebration in a restaurant in Blacklion, the village that, ironically, my father's family left to move north during another political upheaval in the 1920s.

But I was staying in a hotel in Belcoo, where I saw what local people insisted was a rare night-time spectacle - PSNI officers.

Two of them stood in a doorway not far from the bridge and a 4x4 police vehicle arrived soon afterwards. On the bridge itself a Garda car stopped just feet short of the border demonstration and the solitary officer inside watched the protesters, who watched him wondering which police force would do what if something untoward happened right on the frontier. Which it didn't.

By 11pm there wasn't a police officer in sight and there wasn't a soul on the streets as Brexit became a reality. The pubs in Blacklion and Belcoo weren't busy either.

The joke was that people were at home watching Arlene Foster on RTE's Late Late Show.

Inside McNean's restaurant Brexit was barely on the menu for conversations, though some Northern Irish customers jokingly enquired if they might need passports to get back across the border.

Award-winning chef and owner Neven Maguire had said that a hard border would be a disaster for him because so many of his staff and his suppliers as well as his customers were from north of the border.

The restaurant has put Blacklion on the map but the village doesn't exactly have the air of a boom town. The number of shutdown shops and pubs is depressingly striking.

On Saturday morning Belcoo and Blacklion woke to the new post-Brexit dawn, questioning what all the fuss had been on the TV the night before.

One man in Belcoo put it all into perspective. "I was in bed by 10.30," he said. "I'm proud to say I slept through Brexit."