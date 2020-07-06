Can there ever be a unionist voice in the Irish Senate again?

Half the problem lies in establishing just who - if anyone - 'speaks for' unionism in the first place, writes Alex Kane

There was some surprise last week when Taoiseach Micheal Martin didn't appoint a unionist to Seanad Eireann, the upper house of the Oireachtas. Former senator Ian Marshall, who had hoped to be nominated, claimed the "entire unionist community feels let down and left behind. The message this sends out is that you don't really matter here."