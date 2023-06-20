Creating the best possible future for all – non-profit sector plays a huge role in NI

Opinion

Supporting the elderly is among many services provided by Northern Ireland's charity sector

The non-profit sector plays a huge role in Northern Ireland — and still has the potential to do much more.

Charities, community groups and social enterprises have a lot to offer in times of crisis. We demonstrated our value during the pandemic when our flexibility, ability to innovate and community knowledge were critically important in maintaining a functioning society during a time of need and uncertainty.

The worst of Covid-19 may be behind us, but NI faces major challenges on many fronts. The voluntary and community sector must play a key role if we want to create the best possible future for everyone who lives here.

We can do that in partnership with individuals and with communities — and with business, and with government.

Our sector works in health. It works in education. It works with the justice system. It works with young people, older people, people with disabilities and those facing the toughest of times.

We run youth clubs, arrange visits to homes for the elderly, provide community transport in rural areas, provide drug and alcohol rehabilitation counselling and run animal charities.

We are the glue that holds Northern Ireland together.

At the same time, we can help drive NI forward. Not just socially, but economically as well.

There are approximately 7,500 community and voluntary organisations in Northern Ireland. They employ around 54,000 people, 7% of the total Northern Ireland workforce.

This is supplemented by a vast army of volunteers. Our people operate in every constituency and their work is incredibly varied. The positive effects of what we do ripple outwards from individuals and families, through communities and into NI as a whole.

Without us, society would not be able to function.

There is an urgent need for government and the community and voluntary sector to forge a new partnership based on mutual respect, recognition, and collaboration.

This would be critically important at any time. Even more so when no government is in place and public spending is severely restricted.

Northern Ireland cannot afford to neglect its community and voluntary organisations.

We should be at the heart of economic growth, woven into plans for building a better society in the same way as the private and public sectors. Society’s success relies on all three sectors working well together.

We are calling on all government departments to recognise our value and partner with us to deliver better outcomes for everyone — now, and for the years to come.

There can be no repeat of the cliff-edge moments inflicted on our sector — and on the ordinary people who rely on our work — in recent months. We were left waiting until the last second before new funding arrangements partially replaced the European Social Fund.

The Department of Health handed our sector short extensions only, with no further funding for essential work that helps and supports the NHS on a daily basis.

At the same time, single-year budgets - delivered as late as possible - have become the norm rather than a chaotic exception.

This is no way to do business. We are not an optional extra and should never be treated as such.

We need the government to work with us, and to start thinking long term. Without strategic planning we’ll be right back in this position in 12 months — waiting for a last-minute reprieve, with staff on notice and members of the public left wondering if the help they rely on might disappear.

At Nicva, we work alongside private companies to deliver training and build capacity across a range of topics and themes ranging from cyber security to leadership training and beyond.

As a sector, we want to continue to work with and deepen our ties with the private sector. We recognise there are partnerships and collaborations that can benefit both of our sectors.

True partnership and collaboration will benefit us all.

The impact of recent funding cuts and, both on our clients and on our own workforce has been severe.

Staff morale is at rock bottom, our people are worried about paying their bills and we’re finding it hard to retain staff at a time when demand for our services is higher than ever.

This goes much further than any single funding pot or government department, this is about us working with our colleagues in government to help Northern Ireland prosper and thrive, now and into the future.

We understand how difficult it is for the civil service to operate a functioning government without politicians and we want to help, not to criticise.

The community and voluntary sector underpins the rest of society and supporting it, and giving it a voice, is essential.

Our sector is angry and frustrated, but we want to focus on solutions. These recurring crises are an opportunity to rebalance and redefine our relationship with government.

That means agreeing strategic, long-term solutions, not last-minute reprieves. Government needs to see us as partners, not clients. They need to realise that paying for services is not just about funding, it is an investment — and an important one.

Sadly, we are currently undervalued and underused by government. This problem is deeply ingrained within the ways policy, the economy and society are shaped. It doesn’t have to be this way. Nicva is ready to work with government and businesses to make the best-possible Northern Ireland. Change can start now.

Celine McStravick is chief executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action, a membership and representative umbrella body for the voluntary and community sector in Northern Ireland