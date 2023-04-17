Education needs to get its own sums right if Sunak wants maths plan to work

Numbers are important, but they don’t add up to a career for everybody.

There will be young people who have a natural gift, for whom two plus two will always equal four. There will be others who find the answer harder to come by.

A plan by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to rid schools in the UK from an ‘anti-maths mindset’ is a noble ambition.

While the Prime Minister says there is an unwritten belief that ‘it’s okay to be bad at maths’, the problem is that there are people who will always be just that. Bad at maths. Not everyone has a numerical mind. Their skills lie elsewhere.

Mr Sunak has announced an expert-led review into how to carry out his plan to ensure all pupils in England study some form of maths up to the age of 18, without making maths A-level compulsory.

At the moment, that applies to England only, but it opens a wider debate.

An ambition of ensuring maths continues to 18 equals more pressure on teachers, and likely at the expense of something else.

There is a line which needs to be carefully guarded. Push young people over that line against their will and the only result will be more turning away from what the Prime Minister is so keen to achieve.

Like the over-eager parent pushing their child to achieve, the effects can often be counter-productive. Encourage those with the talent and ambition, yes, but help those who choose other paths to become equally successful.

There is so much going wrong in education but while it is a laudable ambition to try to build a lavish tower, perhaps the foundations should be the first thing that need addressed.

The Prime Minister first made his maths-to-18 pledge in January, stressing the importance of numeracy in jobs increasingly underpinned by data and statistics.

Since then we have seen teachers take a half day of strike action due to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. And a full day of strike action is to continue that dispute later this month.

Add to that the budget crisis, which has already seen schemes like Healthy Happy Minds and Holiday Hunger fall by the wayside, some of the most basic needs of young people, even primary school pupils, no longer on the agenda.

Dr William Kitchen from Stranmillis University said the role of mathematics should not be underplayed.

Dr Kitchen said: “In terms of the nuts and bolts of what the idea seems to be here, it’s a pretty uncontroversial idea.

“If we take a look at most of the developed countries across the world some element of mathematics is carried into the later stages of study.

“Very often in university programmes there are huge numbers that make some sort of mathematical component compulsory. These things are not necessarily new ideas.”

Not a new idea, maybe, but he did warn the details need to be very carefully thought through.

Professor Mauro Paternostro, head of the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s University, has said Mr Sunak was right in his plan.

“In a world that is dominated by technology and information, mathematics is at the foundation of most of our daily activities,” he said.

“It underpins most things we do and hobbies or tasks that we are interested in — this is true not just for specialists or scientists.”

But Northern Ireland continues to overachieve. There is, perhaps, not quite the sense of urgency in needing to address maths in schools.

What Northern Ireland needs, first and foremost, is a plan to make sure our children get the rounded education afforded to their parents. That is the most pressing issue.

"On teachers, yes we need already, and we will need more maths teachers, and we know that," Mr Sunak said at the London Screen Academy, in Islington on Monday.

What he won’t say is how those teachers are going to be attracted to a profession which is being deserted by more and more. And how is this ‘new technology’ going to be paid for. In Northern Ireland, teachers are already dipping into their own pockets to provide the basic essentials.

And if the Northern Ireland economy continues to fall behind the rest of the world, how about addressing that and giving young people the incentive to aspire to. If they start to believe the prospects of careers are available, then perhaps the willingness to continue with maths at school will be more forthcoming.

Yes, let’s produce more mathematicians. But let’s make sure we can get the sums that are detracting from the overall education of children right first. That would be a decent example to set.