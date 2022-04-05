Election briefing: A missed chance for TUV, as Smurf joins race and Channel 4’s service to NI hailed

Here are the top three...

Missed opportunity for Jim Allister

In this day and age of social media and cameras essentially in all our pockets, political campaigning is a different beast to what it was even just ten or 15 years ago. Every picture, video and sound bite can be analysed, interpreted and repeated ad nauseam at the click of a button, no matter where you are, and that could be to the benefit or detriment of the candidate and/or party.

On Tuesday, we were treated to a video from TUV leader Jim Allister, who appears to be attempting to grasp the power of social media to boost his party's electoral chances. The video in question was on the campaign trail in Lagan Valley and took the format of a "political thought for the day".

Standing next to TUV candidate Lorna Smyth and three female supporters, Mr Allister addressed the camera, saying: "Wherever I go, the message is the same: if unionism wants leadership that it can trust, leadership that will not wither or dither on critical issues like the protocol, which is dismantling this union before our very eyes, then TUV gives them the certainty and the stability that they need.

"In Lorna Smyth in Lagan Valley we have a candidate of such certainty and stability, who offers the people of this constituency strong, consistent and determined unionist representation much needed in this day and age."

What is most interesting about the video is the fact that, given that most parties try to highlight their female representation as much as possible in the modern political world we live in, TUV candidate Lorna Smyth — or any of the female supporters alongside her in the footage, for that matter — do not speak at all. Not one word. Surely Mr Allister should at least have had the party's Lagan Valley candidate put forth her stall in a campaign video shot in said constituency. As comedian Tim McGarry put it: "Jim's political thought for the day: 'Women should be seen but not heard.'"

Julie-Anne goes blue

Politicians can frequently be accused of taking themselves too seriously; however, it was nice to see this isn't always the case in north Belfast, at least. Vandalism of election posters is nothing new in Northern Ireland, but the Ulster Unionist Party's candidate for the constituency, former PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnson, managed to turn the tables when a poster of hers was defaced with blue paint. In response, Ms Corr-Johnston posted a picture of her face on social media covered in blue paint with the caption: "Today's look is inspired by anonymous."

Former UUP leader Robin Swann and other supporters saw the funny side and Ms Corr-Johnston's Twitter feed was soon covered in pictures of Smurfs, along with the hashtag 'MamaSmurfForNorthBelfast'.

Channel 4's service to Northern Ireland

With poll predictions putting Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill coming out on top in May and becoming first minister (unionism dependent, of course), what would be her first act in office? With news that the UK Government is looking at privatising Channel 4 and the network having given us the immensely popular Derry Girls, one voter had the idea that, if Ms O'Neill becomes first minister, she should get Stormont's Department For Communities to buy Channel 4 for its "service to Northern Ireland".