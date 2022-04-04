Election briefing: DUP and Sinn Fein set out similar plans, bar the NI Protocol, at two very different venues

Conor Murphy, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and John Finucane MP during the Sinn Fein Assembly election candidate launch for May's poll at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast (picture by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson officially launches the party’s campaign and five-point plan for the 2022 Assembly election at the Omniplex Cinema, Dundonald (picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking at their respective parties' launch events ahead of the Assembly election. Pics: Presseye

Monday saw Northern Ireland’s two biggest parties set out their stalls for May’s election.

First up, we had the DUP...

A familiar DUP format at a curious location

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stuck to an all-too-familiar format when laying out his vision. Putting forward his “five-point plan for Northern Ireland”, the Lagan Valley MP was as ambitious as he was vague.

The pledges listed are: fix the NHS; grow the economy; keep our schools world-class; remove the NI Protocol; and help working families. Where have we heard this format before? Ah, yes: back in July of last year Sir Jeffrey set out a series of ‘seven tests’ for any new arrangements the UK Government would announce regarding the protocol.

This didn’t gain much traction, so the following January the DUP leader tried again, issuing a statement setting out “seven reasons why the Irish Sea border must go”. Now we have a five-point plan.

Given the lack of success with his previous tests, I think Sir Jeffrey should probably be trying a different tack.

The DUP also picked a curious venue for their manifesto launch: the Dundonald Omniplex Cinema.

Curious because the Omniplex was also screening an animated movie called The Bad Guys, while showing on another screen was Uncharted, which is exactly where unionism could be going if May’s election returns a Sinn Fein first minister.

Pie in the sky from Sinn Fein

Over at Sinn Fein’s election manifesto launch party leader Mary Lou McDonald essentially set out the same plan as the DUP — bar the Northern Ireland Protocol, of course — however, Ms McDonald was wise not to go down the five-point route.

“We want additional investment of £1 billion in our health service over those three years to tackle waiting lists, to recruit doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and to transform health,” she said.

“We want to extend the £200 home heating payment, which has already gone to 270,000 homes.

“We want to give businesses an additional rates holiday, to help protect jobs, and give farmers a payment to help protect with rising feed and fertiliser costs. And we will continue to push the Tory government for a further cut to fuel duty, the reinstatement of the red diesel rebate for firms using plant machinery and industrial equipment, and a reduced VAT rate for hospitality.”

Saying “we want” this and that is all well and good, but what would be useful is detail on how on earth this will actually be achieved and funded — the economy isn’t exactly in tip-top shape.

Perhaps we can start with actually having a functioning political system first and see where we go from there.

The venue optics were interesting also: the Titanic Hotel — a hotel named after a ship that is famous for sinking.

Good to be Green

While the focus of most pollsters is on the Executive parties – and specifically the predictable scrap between the DUP and Sinn Fein – there’s always plenty of action at the other end of the league table as the smaller parties seek their big breakthrough.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey might not have been pleased that Monday’s Irish News poll suggested support for her party had fallen back, dropping two points in seven weeks to 4.3%. But it should also be remembered that the Greens support in 2017 election was around half that – a share of just 2.3%. Could the recent passing of our first Climate Change Bill see the public warming to the Greens?