Election briefing: From a poor choice of words and dubious ‘facts’, to the one-man party

The SDLP's Foyle candidate Sinead McLaughlin has managed to ruffle a few feathers, after appearing to tell pro-life campaigners to "get a life" during a recent hustings event.

A poor choice of words

"I'm sick of going around doors hearing this never ending [question], 'what's your opinion or what's not your opinion on abortion?" she said during the event.

"You know, seriously? It's 2022, go and get a life."

Following the online backlash she received for her comments, Ms McLaughlin took to social media to apologise for her choice of words.

"To me, the law has been changed to reflect international human rights standards and we are now waiting on the commissioning of services to give effect to the changes to the law. That is where I want the focus of the public conversation to be. But I understand that others feel differently," she said.

"Upon re-watching the footage, I think that my choice of words in the moment did not reflect the point that I was trying to make. So, for clarity, while I am pro-choice and have a deep conviction on this matter, I do not in any way want to disparage or denigrate those who, for their own reasons and with their own experience, hold a differing view. If those comments have made anyone feel dismissed or unimportant then I sincerely regret it.

"I am, and remain, a campaigner for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights. That will not change and I will not apologise for it. But I apologise for my poor choice of words and for the offence that this has obviously caused."

Fact check

In the run-up to every election, candidates often promise the earth to prospective voters, regardless of whether they can deliver or not. Election material, broadcasts and speeches are also often peppered with facts and figures, with some of dubious accuracy.

Thankfully, the team over at FactCheckNI have been working to keep MLA-hopefuls honest, scrutinising some of the more suspicious claims. They recently checked out DUP claims that a fifth of EU customs checks take place in the Irish Sea. The verdict: unsubstantiated.

According to FactCheckNI, neither the DUP, DAERA or the European Commission could confirm the figure, while DAERA's permanent secretary previously stated that 20% of documentary SPS checks take place in NI, not all EU checks.

According to the European Commission, 33% of physical checks on food products take place in Rotterdam, while Belfast only performs 2% and Larne 5%.

Another debunked claim is that over half of UUP voters plan to transfer to nationalist parties in May's poll, when the true figure is actually 7%.

Hogging the limelight

It may seem silly to have to say, but, in the run up to any election, it is wise for parties to put their candidates front and centre in their constituencies so voters know who they are actually voting for (or not voting for).

For the TUV, however, this does not seem to be the case. A previous election digest has already pointed out a TUV 'political thought for the day' video in Lagan Valley featuring Jim Allister and candidate Lorna Smyth, who wasn't given a chance to speak. Over in South Antrim, things went slightly better. The latest TUV campaign video features the TUV leader alongside candidate Mel Lucas, however 70 seconds of the 87 second video is taken up by Mr Allister lambasting Sinn Fein, with Mr Lucas only getting a few words in towards the end.

I know the TUV have always been branded a 'one-man party', and it is things like this that reinforce that term.