Election briefing: From a stressed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and a missing lamp post, to ironic tweets

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson listens to Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson speak at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh at Brownlow House (Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

It's been a trying few days for DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after further questions were raised around the ongoing protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol. Amid heightening tensions, a poster of UUP leader Doug Beattie with a noose around his neck was placed at the location of last Friday's rally in Lurgan.

The Lagan Valley Assembly candidate also shared a stage with controversial US pastor Rusty Thomas, who, among other things, once claimed as part of his anti-abortion crusade that Craigavon Area Hospital represented “the gates of hell”, as well as stating 9/11 was caused by homosexuality.

Sir Jeffrey appeared on UTV’s The View from Stormont show on Monday night where he was grilled by presenter Paul Clark. NI man Mark Young, who studies body language and was featured in a previous election digest for his analysis of TUV leader Jim Allister, offered a telling commentary on the DUP leader's performance.

“As he’s asked about the rally and Doug Beattie, you notice his eye blinking rapidly increases, he tenses up and looks/leans to his right. All these suggest he’s experiencing a lot of stress with this question. The right lean/look is him visually distancing himself from the question,” Mark observed.

“When talking about the rally he says. ‘I talked to many people’ but as he says it he shakes his head ‘no’. So this suggests that whatever he is about to say following this statement he doesn’t believe himself, as he’s visually saying no to it.”

Interesting.

Election posters targeted, now lamp posts?

UUP leader Doug Beattie has joked about his election poster being left on the ground, after the lamp post it was erected on in Upper Bann was taken away.

It is not clear why the lamp post was taken, however Mr Beattie said there had been “no wrong doing”.

The party leader took to social media on Tuesday to poke fun at the incident, referencing a series of election posters being removed or damaged across Northern Ireland during the past few weeks.

Mr Beattie wrote: “I know a lot of election candidates are complaining about posters being stolen off lamp posts...

“Here in Upper Bann they take the lamp post and leave the poster.”

The unionist leader then posted an image of his election poster on the ground at the site following the lamp post’s removal.

An ironic attack from Foster

The news that DUP stalwart Jim Wells resigned from the party he long served to back a TUV candidate, after a dispute over the DUP selecting Diane Forsythe to run in South Down, prompted a scathing reaction from former party leader Arlene Foster.

“If Jim Wells’ mate Edwin Poots had been selected to run in South Down, Jim would not be supporting the TUV candidate. Jim didn’t get his own way and so has thrown his toys out of the pram and gone off with the boys,” she posted on Twitter.

“The fact that Diane Forsythe is a capable Unionist WOMAN is too much for Jim to bear. Just as he could never accept the fact that I was party leader as a WOMAN and he continuously agitated against me. Jim is still living in the 1970s — sad but there it is.”

That's an interesting response, given Mr Wells had the party whip removed in 2018 and was a DUP member for the whole of Ms Foster's tenure. Mr Wells had a habit of not towing the party line and hit out at the DUP running a gay council election candidate, among other incidents.

The question is, if Ms Foster felt this way about her erstwhile colleague, why did she not boot him out of the party when she had the chance?