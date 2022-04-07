Election briefing: From Arlene vs Naomi and election poster fights to the prettiest street in Foyle

Alliance leader Naomi Long is known for many things, but being someone to back down from a good old-fashioned Twitter argument is not one of them. Ms Long's husband, Belfast councillor Michael Long, once said he has never won an argument with his wife — and reasons why this might be has been evident in her tussles with those in the Chamber and online over the years.

Jot and tittle

Now, the East Belfast Assembly candidate has become embroiled in a war of words with former DUP leader and first minister Arlene Foster.

It started when Ms Foster — now a commentator for GB News — posted a tweet appearing to question Ms Long's call for the Government to change Stormont rules if the DUP doesn't want to serve under a Sinn Fein first minister, if the republican party comes out on top in May.

The former DUP leader tweeted "so true" when quoting a post which read: "Three years of SF throwing its Teddy out of the pram for whatever, and no recollection of Alliance wanting the rules changed to address a lack of Exec."

Ms Long was having none of this: "No, it isn't true, Arlene. We have consistently called for reform of the institutions to allow an Executive to be formed by those willing to do it. The DUP weren’t up for serious reform in that 3 years because your vetoes are mutual — if SF lost theirs, you'd lose yours."

Ms Foster hit back: "Sorry it is true. Not once did you say the government should change the Belfast agreement to facilitate those of us who were willing to go into Stormont for 3 years whilst SF kept us all out."

The Alliance leader wasn't for moving, pulling out the former Fermanagh and West Tyrone MLA's famous "jot and tittle" quote she used to defend her handling of the RHI scandal a few years back.

Ms Long said: "That's simply incorrect. You both had red lines holding us all back. We raised reform throughout the talks, including voluntary coalition (with weighted majority voting) and ending abuse of the petition of concern. Maybe you just weren't over every jot and tittle?"

Ouch.

Ms Foster took the gloves off, replying: "And maybe you let us see how nasty you really are from time to time. #maskslips. #playtheball #nastyparty #alliance."

Are you kidding me?

There are many things you can't control on the election campaign trail — the weather and children being two of them, as the UUP's John Stewart found out while trying to shoot a campaign launch video in east Antrim.

Mr Stewart can barely be heard over the howling wind, while the person behind the camera cannot help but laugh as a few kids have a play-fight with election posters in the background.

Thankfully the UUP man saw the funny side of it, tweeting: "Might have to do this one again or just go with it?", followed by the hashtag UnionOfAmateurVideoMakers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

What are the chances?

You never know whose street you could end up on while canvassing.

The SDLP's Sinead McLaughlin found herself on what she deemed the "prettiest" street she has been on while knocking on doors, posting a picture and asking her Twitter followers: "Any guesses?"

Turns out she was standing on the very patch where musician Phil Coulter grew up.

He replied to Ms McLaughlin: "Abercorn Terrace… you're standing outside my childhood home!!! Hope the neighbours are being kind to you."