Election briefing: From mysterious rally organisers and a problem in East Antrim to an SDLP sing-song

Jamie Bryson, TUV leader Jim Allister and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during a rally in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol at Brownlow House in Lurgan (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Following the latest anti-protocol rally in Lurgan last week, questions were raised over the appearance of controversial US pastor Rusty Thomas. The anti-abortion figure raised more than a few eyebrows previously when he branded Craigavon Area Hospital the "gates of hell" and claiming feminism will bring a "curse of God upon your nation".

So what does Jim Allister know?

So, when he shared the stage on Friday night with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, people were wondering why on earth he was invited.

Mr Allister was asked on Monday morning’s Nolan Show exactly who invited the American pastor to the rally and he said he had no idea. Furthermore, the TUV leader seemed not to be 100% sure who has actually been organising the rallies. Strange.

When asked if he knew who invited Mr Thomas along to the event in Lurgan, Mr Allister replied: "No, I don't. I didn't know he was going to be on the stage. I had no idea about any of that. I was invited to go and speak and that is exactly what I did."

Asked who invited him, the North Antrim Assembly election candidate said: "The organising committee, which I understand is related to the Loyal Orders, and they, not me, are those who invited people to speak. I don't know anything beyond that and, as I say, I had no idea about this gentleman until he appeared on the stage. He didn't say anything on the stage that offended me, but he was obviously invited by someone. I don't know who and I don't carry any responsibility for that."

Perhaps Mr Allister should get some clarity from the mysterious organisers before each rally as to whom he is to be sharing the stage with.

What's going on in East Antrim?

In this day and age, most parties have been wise to try to increase their contingent of female election candidates. Indeed, in every constituency across Northern Ireland, at least two women are running for an Assembly seat in May's election. Every seat bar one, that is: East Antrim.

There are a total of ten candidates running in the constituency, with the DUP, Alliance Party and Ulster Unionists each running two. The rest of the field is made up of one runner for the Greens, one TUV, one Sinn Féin and one SDLP candidate. The SDLP's Siobhán McAlister, however, is the only female vying for a seat in East Antrim.

Not the best look for the others.

All song and dance for the SDLP

There never seems to be a dull moment on the campaign trail with the SDLP's Pat Catney. He is known for being a man who enjoys a good sing-song and that was evident when the SDLP team were officially launching their election campaign.

Mr Catney, alongside supporters and a few prospective MLAs, appeared in a short video on Twitter belting out a few words from Star Of The County Down, complete with an "Up Down" shout at the end.

Given the current climate across NI — and beyond, for that matter — it's nice to see some people trying to lift the mood.