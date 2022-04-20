Election briefing: From poster problems and a pinch of salt, to ‘hypocritical’ buses

Northern Ireland's Assembly electoral system is a tad complicated, to say the least. We use the proportional representation, single transferable vote system. So, on the ballot paper, you list your choice of candidates in order of preference. Beside the name of your first preference on the ballot paper you put a '1', followed by '2' , '3' and so on beside your next picks. That's why you'll see election posters in areas where there are two candidates from one party running asking for you to vote 1 and 2 beside their names. In North Down, however, Conservative and Unionist candidate Matthew Robinson seems to have made a bit of a mistake.

Poster woes

It appears Mr Robinson's posters were printed with an 'X' beside his name, instead of '1', like you would see in a first-past-the-post election. To get around this problem, he has placed stickers over the ‘X’ so it shows a '1' instead. Did the Conservatives slip up when ordering their posters? It seems so. I guess Mr Robinson - if he fails in his bid for an Assembly seat - could always take the stickers off and run for the next Westminster election and save a few quid.

Pinch of salt

The SDLP's South Belfast candidate Matthew O'Toole has released a swanky new election video, featuring him out and about in the constituency and at home. However, some health-focused and eagle-eyed viewers picked up on one issue in the footage. In a brief shot, Mr O'Toole is seen cooking and using an inordinate amount of salt.

This has led some of his supporters to voice their concerns about his eating habits. Mr O'Toole saw the funny side of it. Posting on Twitter, he said: "I'd like to address concerns that have been raised about the volume of salt used in cooking in this vid. Our sodium levels are fine, I haven't raided constituent grit boxes, and it was not a subliminal reminder to take what I say with a pinch of salt. Honest.”

Bus critics

Over in Foyle, it seems People Before Profit candidate Shaun Harkin is not too impressed with the SDLP's battle bus. Previously, the party rolled out an anti-Brexit election bus in 2019, emblazoned with the slogan "Europe sends us €500m a year. Take back control of your future". This was a dig at the infamous Tory Brexit bus, which featured the rather dubious claim, "We send the EU £350 million a week – let's fund our NHS instead". I say dubious, it simply was not true.

In the run-up to May's poll, the SDLP has again hit the canvassing trail with its battle bus, this time with a red paint job and the slogan, "SDLP will fight the cost of living crisis". Well, Mr Harkin has hit out at the stunt, branding the bus "brazen hypocrisy" on the part of Colum Eastwood’s party.

"Instead of backing up our exhausted health and social care workers, the SDLP, along with the rest of the Executive parties, agreed to impose a Tory real terms pay cut on health and social care workers," he said.

"This was a callous act and sums up the contempt the political establishment has treated workers with for more than a decade. Gone are the claps - we're back to slaps for essential workers."

Ouch.