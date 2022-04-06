Election briefing: From the DUP’s Dara Ó Briain lookalike to the IRSP’s poll push and NI Tory cats

The Northern Ireland Assembly election is drawing closer but what were the big talking points from the campaign trail today?

Here are my top three...

Dara Clarke?

One of the most irritating things to happen to an election candidate is to be mistaken for someone else when out canvassing. Being confused with another candidate could be confusing and damaging, but how about being mistaken for a famous comedian? That's what has been happening when some potential voters noticed the resemblance between the DUP's South Antrim election candidate Trevor Clarke and funnyman Dara Ó Briain.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

One Twitter user posted a picture of Mr Clarke's election poster along with the caption "Dara Ó Briain, is this a new career path you're trying?".

The comedian saw the funny side, responding: "Getting this a lot this week. Yes, of course it’s me, so give me your vote so I can do that thing with the border and Stormont that you’d expect." Another user said: "He’s your DUPlicate?"

It wouldn't be the first time — and perhaps not the last — that potential confusion arose around Trevor Clarke. Back in February the TUV announced it would be standing a candidate for May's poll named… Trevor Clarke. Thankfully, however, the ‘TUV Clarke’ is standing in West Tyrone, which is far enough away from South Antrim, so there shouldn't be too much difficulty. But then again, either way, a vote for Clarke would be a vote for unionism, regardless of which one it is.

Saved by the bell

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) — the political wing of the INLA — was to be barred from standing in the Assembly election by the Electoral Commission as its constitution did "not meet legal requirements". In turn, the party accused the commission of trying to "deny the IRSP access to the democratic process".

IRSP supporters, however, were out canvassing for its proposed west Belfast candidate, Dan Murphy, this week — so what changed? Well, it turns out the party has been saved by the bell, with the Electoral Commission reversing its decision and allowing candidates to stand for May's poll with less than a month to go.

The IRSP hasn't exactly been busy contesting elections for the past few decades, only running a handful of candidates back in 2011's local government elections, with little success. Perhaps the IRSP should have been counting its lucky stars at the Electoral Commission's earlier decision to prevent the party from standing — might have saved it a few quid on its deposits and the party could have always saved face by hitting out at the ‘British Establishment’ for somehow stifling its electoral hopes.

Read more Irish Republican Socialist Party accuses electoral chiefs of preventing it from standing in Assembly poll

Tory cats

Following the news that the Northern Ireland Conservatives could be all but finished, with the party only fielding one candidate in the upcoming election, many were left simply thinking, 'Who?'

They have never had a huge footprint here and one of the most prominent Tories in NI, Gary Hynds, who was supposed to run for the party, resigned over the party's stance on the protocol a few weeks ago and is now running as an independent.

As Ulster Unionist activist Michael Palmer described the Northern Ireland Conservatives’ impact on the country: "My cats have had more impact on my life than the Northern Ireland Conservatives ever had in Northern Ireland politics — and I do everything for my cats! Hearing the Northern Ireland Conservatives are nearly non-existent now is not much of a catastrophe!"

Meow!