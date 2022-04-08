Election briefing: From TUV body language and not-so Derry Girls, to a dramatic Apprentice Boys rallying cry

It's one aspect of politics that not many of us here pay too much attention to: body language. One man, however, has been taking a special interest in the field on social media in the run up to May's poll. Mark Young studies body language and has been examining our political leaders’ contributions on the BBC's The View programme.

This week he looked at TUV leader Jim Allister to see what he was “really thinking” when being questioned by presenter Mark Carruthers. On Jim Allister's stance at the beginning of the show, Mark said: “It’s uneven with his right shoulder & feet pointing away from the interviewer. This suggests disinterest or dislike, usually of the person facing.” Given Mark Carruthers’ tough interviewing style, it could be right.

Next up, Mark posted on Twitter: “When pushed on numbers that TUV will get into Stormont from the election you’ll see Jim physically give out a sigh. A sigh is usually a sign of exasperation or anger. So it suggests he’s unhappy/angry about this question.”

Another post read: “When starting to attack the interviewer's questioning. We see the raising of the eyebrows, straight shoulders and chin tuck again. The chin tuck again suggests anger, shoulders trying to appear bigger & eyebrows raised to show exasperation at the line of questions.” And finally: “When he say ‘the union is jeopardised’ you’ll notice his fingers quickly interlock. This is something we do when using self restrain. We usually use ‘clenching’ to withhold a negative reaction, usually anxiety or frustration. The hands go together to self comfort”.

If anyone has followed Jim Allister's speeches in the Chamber and contributions else where over the years, the above observations seem bang on the money, in my opinion.

Not-so Derry Girls?

It was a big night on Thursday for Northern Ireland's Maiden City — the premiere of the final season of Derry Girls. It was a shame then, when the SDLP's Foyle election candidate Brian Tierney tried to make it political.

Mr Tierney — Derry's former Mayor, no less — in a now deleted tweet, took issue with a few Sinn Fein representatives, who are not from the city, posting a picture from the premiere. Sinn Fein Maoliosa McHugh posted the snap with the caption: “With two of our own Derry Girls Caoimhe [Archibald] and Jemma Dolan at the premiere tonight.” Mr Tierney quoted the tweet, saying: “‘Derry girls’ apparently. The thing is, none of them live in Derry City or the Foyle constituency. Not even the candidate for Foyle.”

Twitter users were quick to voice their disappointment at a former Mayor turning the event into a political point-scoring exercise and the tweet was subsequently deleted.

Colourful language

You know things are serious when the Apprentice Boys of Derry issue a dramatically-worded rallying cry to unionist voters. That's what happened on Friday, when the Apprentice Boys sent out a statement on behalf of its general committee. It was filled with such statements as “the immoral imposition of an Irish Sea border has created an unjust separation from our kith and kin” and “we unquestionably face an insidious threat to our citizenship and our place within the United Kingdom”.

Other dramatic phrases include “in Northern Ireland our place as equal citizens under one authority, our Sovereign’s Parliament, has been compromised”.

The statement urged unionists not to stay at home, but get out and vote to prevent NI being annexed from the rest of the UK, essentially.

I don't know about you, but the Apprentice Boys seem incredibly unnerved about the potential election results come May.