Election briefing: IRSP hacked off, poster problems, and a case of mistaken identity

Tough time on the campaign trail for the IRSP

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) — the political wing of the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) — has had a tough time on the campaign trail.

The party has taken to social media on several occasions complaining about supporters being stopped and searched by the PSNI while out canvassing and now it appears another issue has raised its head.

On Friday, the party issued a press release giving off that their Facebook page was the victim of a “cyber attack”.

They said the page disappeared on Thursday “without any warning or explanation” and the personal pages of all of the page's administrators received messages saying they may have been hacked.

“Once they regained access to their accounts, the admins quickly realised that the main page of the IRSP had disappeared,” the IRSP said.

“There was no warning by Facebook, there was no proclaimed breach of its ‘community standards’, which indicates to our media and cyber team that this was a politically orientated cyber attack against the IRSP.”

The party went on to claim that, since announcing their election campaign, they have come under “continuing attack from the British state apparatus”.

Now, I highly doubt the “British state apparatus” care enough about the IRSP's electoral chances to devote the time to carry out such an attack.

I mean, since the 80s, the IRSP has only ran in two local elections, most recently in 2011, when the received just 0.3% of the vote.

With all forecasts predicting they have no chance in May's poll, the question is: would it really be worth the effort to try and derail a campaign that has no hope of success anyway?

Butler behind bars

We have seen a lot of shenanigans regarding election posters so far in the run up to the polls.

PSNI figures show 41 have been stolen, with many others defaced and damaged.

Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Robbie Butler has seen the funny side of it though when one of his posters either fell or was place behind some metal railings.

He posted a picture of the poster in question on Twitter with the caption: “Breaking news tonight: Robbie Butler back behind bars. Early reports suggest that his videos and positive messages are causing people to reject fear and vote with #Hope”

Fellow UUP candidate Naomi McBurney responded by posting a picture of a poster of her own which someone had defaced with a marker giving her some facial hair. “Chin up. I've grown a beard,” she joked.

Not a bad slogan

Political slogans can be effective, or they can backfire in a party's face. Remember Theresa May's ‘Red, White and Blue Brexit’? Well, here we've had the TUV's ‘Vote for Change’ and the SDLP's ‘People First’, however former NI Tory and now independent candidate Gary Hynds, who is running in Lagan Valley, has come up with a pretty effective one: ‘One Face, Not Two’.

I think that will resonate with a lot of voters, giving some of the reneging political promises that have been made by our political reps in the past.

A rush on postal votes?

Following Rangers' Europa League victory over Sporting Braga on Thursday night, the Ibrox team are set to face RB Leipzig in the semis at home for the second leg. The date? May 5 — polling day.

I suspect there may be a few more postal votes being sent in this year, so supporters can make the trip over to Scotland.

I think even a few Rangers-supporting candidates may be crying onto their polling cards at not being able to watch the game at Ibrox.

Smyth or Allen?

Green Party candidate Kellie Turtle revealed a humorous exchange she had with a voter while out canvassing.

It turns out a woman in Ballybeen told Ms Turtle how much she liked fellow Green Party candidate Brian Smyth, until she realised the woman thought he was the UUP's Andy Allen with a beard. “I just said vote for both of them.” she joked.