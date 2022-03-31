Election briefing: It’s battle stations for UUP, but indifferent Tories need a nudge

Once upon a time, the Conservative Party had great interest in Northern Ireland elections. Well, I say once — it was back in 2017. That was the year the Tories needed the DUP's backing to remain in power and Arlene Foster willingly offered it to then-Conservative leader Theresa May, in exchange for £1bn in funding for Northern Ireland.

So, with the Assembly election on the horizon, which could decide the very fate of power-sharing and potentially lead to some form of direct rule if Sinn Fein come out on top and unionists refuse to serve under a republican First Minister, one could be forgiven for thinking this ‘Conservative and Unionist Party’ might want to keep an eye on things. Spoiler: don't hold your breath.

This was not lost on the DUP's Ian Paisley, who for the second time in the last few months took aim at his party's erstwhile partners. He told GB News that it has been difficult to keep PM Boris Johnson focused on Northern Ireland. With this election being mooted by some as a ‘NI Protocol election’, that is particularly telling.

“Yes, the Conservatives call themselves the Conservative and Unionist Party, but I believe that the Conservative Party today is becoming more and more an English nationalist party that doesn't really understand what's going on in Scotland, certainly in Northern Ireland, and in other regions,” he commented.

“And we’ve got to — and I've got to — try and encourage them and educate them and help them to understand.”

He said: “We’re not little Englanders, trying to be little Englanders. We’re proud Northern Ireland people who have an identity of their own and you’ve got to understand it and govern on that basis.”

A Unionist metaphor?

Thursday saw the Ulster Unionist Party's Assembly manifesto launch and they picked an interesting backdrop for the event. Perhaps following input from former leader and submarine commander Steve Aiken, current leader Doug Beattie spoke at the launch in front of HMS Caroline at Alexandra Docks in Belfast. HMS Caroline is famously the last surviving warship from the Battle of Jutland during the First World War, the largest naval battle in history. Could this Assembly election turn into a battle for the voice of unionism? We shall see.

Who?

Northern Ireland has plenty of political parties and has seen new ones spring up in the past with dreams of upsetting the apple cart and becoming a new force in our electoral landscape, only to flicker, falter and promptly fall off the face of the Earth quicker than a disappearing election poster (remember NI21?). Curiously a social media page has turned up, along with a website, purportedly by a new party called ‘Resume’. Not sure what they want to resume, surely not the current crisis-addicted shambles that is Stormont.

According to the party’s fairly basic and bare website, which states the party is launching on April 8, Resume wants to appeal to voters with the slogan “Get The Political Change You Really Want”. Using the terms ‘resume’ and 'change’ are slightly contradictory, but who knows. The party's Twitter page ‘ResumeMidUlster’ was only launched in December and has just over 700 followers. In terms of policies, candidates and structure, that too is unclear. It’s even unclear if this an actual party that is running in May’s poll.