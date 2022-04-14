Election briefing: The most inquisitive candidate is revealed, as Naomi Long hopes for another earthquake

Assembly questions are a great way for MLAs to hold Stormont ministers to account, uncover startling truths and find out some interesting figures.

All MLAs, barring ministers and the speaker, can ask a certain amount of questions each week on whatever topics they choose.

Often, your local representative will ask a question following a query from one of their constituents. For instance, waiting times of health assessments for their children, pesky potholes or about education in their area.

With this connection all the more relevant in the run-up to the polls, it is interesting to look at which MLAs have asked the most questions of ministers. The figures are telling, to say the least, as some representatives use Assembly questions an awful lot more than others.

The Belfast Telegraph took a trawl through the Assembly questions archive to see how many questions were asked by the 80-odd eligible MLAs in the last mandate. Over the course of the term, a staggering 34,526 questions were asked by our curious political reps. So, who asked the most?

Well, TUV leader Jim Allister topped the poll, with a whopping 1,694 questions. The North Antrim Assembly candidate was followed closely by former DUP MLA Alex Easton — who sat as an independent for the tail end of the mandate — with 1,635 queries.

Next was another independent unionist, Claire Sugden (1,355 questions), and the Green Party's Rachel Woods, with 1,347 questions.

To be fair to the others, Mr Allister was a barrister before entering politics, so asking questions was his job.

At the bottom of the table — once you remove those who were co-opted into the Assembly and only include those who served the full mandate — were former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt (76 questions), Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly (87 questions) and former Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn, who served a portion of his term as an independent and made 91 official queries. Interesting.

An electoral earthquake

Alliance leader Naomi Long was on Thursday the latest party leader to face a grilling from William Crawley on BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback as we prepare to head to the polls.

As has become a feature of these segments, Ms Long was asked to tell listeners something they might not know about her.

She revealed that she has been at the scene of not one, not two, but three earthquakes: one in Greece, one in Chile and another in Peru.

"I'm hoping to be in another one on May 5, albeit an electoral one," she added.

On the money

Speaking of questions, Women's Aid has taken to social media to set out three questions every prospective voter should ask MLA hopefuls when they come knocking at your door in the run-up to May's poll, and, I have to say, they're bang on the money.

One question is: "Will you effectively lobby to ensure no funding given to the Northern Ireland Assembly returns to Westminster as unspent funds?”

Another is: "If there is no functioning Northern Ireland Assembly post election, will you take your full salary as an MLA?”

Finally: "Do you support increased funding for the Housing Executive's Supporting People programme to help support victims of domestic abuse given the current cost-of-living crisis?”

Wells’ flip-flopping?

Former DUP stalwart Jim Wells, who this week resigned from the party of which he was a member for 46 years, made a few interesting comments in an interview with the News Letter on why he left the DUP over its selection of Diane Forsythe as its Assembly candidate for South Down.

Mr Wells said: “Quite simply, I now know the enforced candidate much better and the experience has convinced me that she is not someone who I can support."

He added that Ms Forsythe has “no experience of elected office” and “does not share the views of many DUP voters on social issues”.

That is an interesting stance, given he strongly supported Diane Forsythe when she was running in the 2017 general election, increasing the party's vote by 9%.