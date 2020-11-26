Extensive planning needed before any Irish unity referendum

Referendums on the future of the island of Ireland should be held only with a clear roadmap of what follows afterwards, according to a report by group of prominent academics

The 1998 Agreement, and the Northern Ireland Act that followed it, made provision for the Secretary of State to direct the holding of a poll to determine whether the majority of people in Northern Ireland wish to cease to be part of the United Kingdom and form part of a united Ireland.

This provision will come as news to no one. After all, we know it in the choreography of our political institutions, the hues of our political parties and the tenor of our political debates. It has influenced political decisions and indecision here.

Yet, for all its constitutional and political significance, that provision has remained very much in the realm of fantasy. Serious studies suggest its implications remain largely in the domain of those who wish to see a border poll soon – and that’s perfectly understandable. But as far as (British, Irish and local) government is concerned, it is a topic that remains too complex and sensitive to go near.

I am part of a working group who came together last year to examine this topic precisely because of its complexity and sensitivity.

As well as drawing on academic scholarship and expertise, the work of our group was informed by submissions of written and oral evidence in London, Dublin, Belfast and (of course) via Zoom.

We also read the nearly 1,400 responses to a public consultation held earlier this year. The interim report of our findings has just been released.

Read more Clear roadmap must be in place prior to any Irish unity referendum, say academics

The remit was specific: how would any future referendums best be designed and conducted? Still, the report is over 230 pages long (plus a 12 page summary for busy people).

A lot of that space is taken up with detailed examination of legal interpretations of the 1998 Agreement and the technical processes behind calling, conducting, designing and running any such referendums.

But, far from a dry academic text, this report is also value-laden – necessarily so because we tried to adhere as closely as possible to the 1998 Agreement.

There could be no other starting point. And so we argue, for example, that the ethos of consensus-based politics should be upheld. We urge the Secretary of State to act with conspicuous care and transparent honesty. We stress the need to uphold the principle of inclusivity at every turn.

And our research has identified matters for urgent attention by both governments. The rules for referendum campaigning and funding are badly out of date in both the UK and Ireland. These rules need to be made fit for purpose in this digital age.

We hope this work offers some clarity. Unification could come about only through referendums in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. And, after much deliberation, we conclude there are only three feasible referendum configurations, coming either at the start or at the end of an agreed process for working out the details of Irish unification.

Ultimately, however, it is clear that referendums cannot offer simple solutions to enormously complicated matters. Time is needed, as is care, evidence and planning. We’d be foolish to ignore the complexity. But it is possible to ensure that, if and when referendums on Irish unification occur, the process is as well-informed, inclusive, legitimate and stable as possible.