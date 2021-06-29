Forget about Hazel Stewart’s self-pitying sob story... she’s guilty as sin 

Deric Henderson, author of Let This Be Our Secret, returns to the Apostles in Castlerock where the bodies of Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan where found in 1991

Just over 10 years ago, when he held centre stage at her trial in Coleraine, he was asked, under cross-examination what she was like. Was she the shy, naive and softly-spoken woman her lawyer suggested she was? The response from the witness box was classic Colin Howell.

“I would describe Hazel as an advertisement for an orphanage in India. You see these pictures of a little child with a big teardrop and dark brown eyes and you just want to get your wallet out and give money to it and help it.

“But I have been to India twice and I have discovered those adverts often have businessmen behind them, collecting money off wealthy people and putting it into their back pockets.”

The public’s fascination with this relationship, and how it developed into a murderous partnership before ending in a toxic separation, never ceases to amaze.

Even after all this time, 30 years after the bodies were found in Castlerock, even after all the court appearances and appeal hearings and with both of them well into their jail sentences, there seems to be no end to the fall-out from a shocking crime that stunned the country.

After his confession to the police, Howell quickly resigned himself to a lengthy prison term, clinging to the hope that when he’s eventually released, he’ll be 70. With a family history of longevity, he should have another 20 years in front of him.

I’m not so sure what Hazel Stewart’s vision is for her long-term future.

But in the meantime, she clearly harbours the belief that she was the victim of coercive behaviour and maybe wouldn’t be where she is today had it not been for the actions of a man she loathes and ultimately holds responsible for her detention.

But that’s not the way it was back on the night of May 18/19, 1991, when she was cheating on her husband and hopelessly in love with the dentist, to whom she had earlier fallen pregnant.

They enjoyed consensual sex when they met secretly, sometimes in his car close to the banks of the River Bann or in her home when her policeman husband Trevor was away.

The affair ended after a few months, but even though she had promised Trevor it was over for good, Stewart gave the other man in her life a sympathetic hearing when he called, again, to say how much he had missed her.

Just as she did when Howell whispered down the phone line that he was about to drive across town with Lesley’s body in the boot to murder Trevor, who was asleep in bed.

She did everything that was necessary to facilitate Howell that night and in the early hours, reversing her husband’s white Toyota Corolla out of the adjoining garage to leave space for Howell to park his car and begin the next stage of their joint enterprise.

She stood by as he ran a hosepipe through the house and switched on his car ignition. She pushed open the bedroom door and then listened as her husband struggled to survive the carbon monoxide fumes as Howell held him down.

As requested, she set out clothes for Howell to dress Trevor’s lifeless body — just like he did with Lesley — before he drove off to Castlerock while she cleaned up the crime scene and, over an open fire, burned the hose her lover used to gas his victims.

All this while her two young children slept nearby.

She later told police: “Yes, I let it happen. I let it happen.”

But that telling admission took persistent PSNI detective Geoff Ferris the best part of three days to secure.

The relationship with Howell lasted for another four or five years after the murders. He wanted to sell his dental practice and move to Scotland to start a new life, but she wasn’t prepared to leave and the affair ended acrimoniously when she started cheating on him with a man she’d met years earlier while holidaying as a teenager in Portrush.

Hazel Stewart must have lived a sad and pathetic private life for years before her arrest, hiding a secret which she vowed she would take to the grave. Imagine having that on your conscience.

Now and again she used to try and console herself by telling her two children: “Wouldn’t it be lovely if Daddy walked into the room?”

It’s a matter of public record that Howell, on at least two occasions after the murders — once in her house and again on his dentist’s chair — administered her with a sedative before they had sex.

By that stage, this was a dysfunctional relationship, on its last legs and going nowhere.

When none of his nurses was around in his Ballymoney surgery, Howell also performed acts on drugged and unsuspecting female patients, presumably with the same drugs he used to sedate Stewart.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decided he would face no charges in relation to sex offences against his one-time lover, no doubt to his delight and her dismay.

He delivered a very forthright denial of the accusations she levelled when he was interviewed by the police in Belfast over three years ago.

I am reliability informed that at one stage he declared: “I am not aware of her motive, but I feel she is trying to take a piece of [excrement], polish it up and try to turn it into a golden ticket for her appeal.”

While the legal process may have run its course, Stewart’s legal advisor Kevin Winters has indicated his client is planning to challenge the PPS ruling not to prosecute on the basis that she was the victim of Howell’s coercive and controlling nature.

But doubtless the court of public opinion is already back in session, reviewing her complicity in events on that terrible night in Coleraine and Castlerock and on her latest utterances in the columns of this newspaper.

She had her chance to go into the witness box to defend herself but chose not to, and here she is 10 years later, once again pleading innocence. Why me? Why me?

Everybody has a view about Colin Howell, especially Hazel Stewart, but she is the one who attracts the most interest and curiosity.

No matter where I go, I am forever being asked for my opinion. Even yesterday, I was stopped outside a coffee shop on the Lisburn Road

I was once berated by a woman pushing a trolley at a supermarket in south Belfast. “Why do you give poor Hazel such a hard time? Why?”

Then there was the retired civil servant on the Promenade in Portstewart, just across the road from Morelli’s, who called me aside just a few weeks ago, pulled away his Covid-19 mask and, without mentioning her name, said: “What a nasty piece of work she is.”

But they are always left in no doubt about where I stand on this case. It’s where I’ve always stood. She is as guilty as sin and that’s why these new protestations should be seen for what they are. It’s another self-pitying, self-serving sob story which adds to the distress of the other victims caught up this tragic episode who are seeking closure and trying to move on with their lives.

These are the many relatives in the wide family circles of the late Trevor Buchanan and the late Lesley Howell.

Deric Henderson is the former Ireland Editor of the Press Association. The award-winning ITV series The Secret is based on his book Let This Be Our Secret, the story of Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart and how they nearly got away with murder. He now runs a media consultancy business, Deric Henderson Media.