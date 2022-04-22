From poster wars in South Antrim to a Ukrainian-speaking candidate in Foyle

Amy Merron of People Before Profit shows off her new look

We need to explore the idea of scrapping election posters in the future. I personally have nothing against the practice in theory, but it is exhausting keeping up with all the vandalism, thieving and drama surrounding them this election season. It’s nothing new, but this year posters have turned into veritable weapons or territorial markings.

Gloves off in South Antrim

A few weeks ago, a war of words erupted in the South Antrim constituency between the SDLP’s Roisin Lynch and the DUP’s Trevor Clarke.

In the run-up to May’s poll, both candidates have taken aim at each other. Ms Lynch named the DUP man on her election material, criticising his support for the now-mothballed Hightown Incinerator and posted pictures of some of her election posters that were removed from lamp posts and vandalised, along with the caption: “The scene tonight at Templepatrick roundabout — another attack on democracy as posters removed & destroyed while DUP posters left untouched. I have passed to PSNI. We will not be silenced.”

Mr Clarke did not take to kindly to that tweet, responding: “I hope you’re not accusing me or my team again? I wouldn’t support any candidates posters being removed or vandalised! My full support is with the PSNI to find those responsible for this crime.”

Ms Lynch had previously accused Mr Clarke for being behind the removal of her posters in other parts of the constituency.

This week, the battle continued, with Mr Clarke taking to Facebook to post a picture of one of his posters in Toome that had been removed from a lamp post and left on the ground, while one of his SDLP rival’s posters remained on said lamp post.

He said: “Over a week has passed since the SDLP insinuated that I had some connection to the removal of their election posters.

“Unfortunately they haven’t been as vocal on my posters which have been destroyed in Toome whilst theirs remained intact.

“I won’t, however, be wasting police time on this, unlike some.”

Action, not words

The UUP’s ‘action man’, former soldier and Foyle candidate Ryan McCready, had a few choice words for one Twitter user who criticised his election video, which was shared by Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie. “Look at this video, complete virtue signalling, how many #Ukraine️ refugees has Ryan and Doug housed to date?” the critic said.

Mr McCready was having none of it. “I speak Ukrainian. Worked a year in Ukraine supporting their Military. Spent the last six weeks coordinating humanitarian efforts with Foyle Aid. Action — not words my friend. What have you done to support Ukraine?” he replied. Burn.

Aka Bannsky

While other politicians complain about their posters being interfered with, many rise above it and use it to have a laugh (while also endearing themselves to would-be voters who might not have even known they existed).

This has been the case with People Before Profit candidate Amy Merron.

One vandal used black paint to give her face on the picture glasses, a goatee and Salvador Dali-esque moustache (above).

Ms Merron’s response?

Get out a black marker and mimic the glasses and facial hair in real life and stick that on Twitter. “One of my posters on the Old Bridge in Coleraine was painted on, I think they did quite a good job of capturing my likeness #Bannsky #AE22,” she captioned the picture.