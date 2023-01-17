Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School principal: ‘We want our children to have their own voice’
Kevin McArevey on how the film Young Plato demonstrated his philosophical approach, the life lessons that he's teaching, and the devastation of losing a whole classroom of pupils to suicide during his time at the school
Mark Bain
There’s a school of thought that suggests the red carpet should be rolled out for teachers for the work they do with our children, particularly those working in some of the most deprived communities in the country.