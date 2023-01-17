Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School principal: ‘We want our children to have their own voice’

Kevin McArevey on how the film Young Plato demonstrated his philosophical approach, the life lessons that he's teaching, and the devastation of losing a whole classroom of pupils to suicide during his time at the school

Headmaster Kevin McArevey at Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in north Belfast. Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Mark Bain Tue 17 Jan 2023 at 07:00