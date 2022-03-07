How green is your candidate? Why it’s so vital to quiz politicians when they ask for your vote

Politicians are increasing recognising that immediate and decisive action on the climate crisis will not only influence votes — it will win votes.

Indeed, for many Northern Irish voters, climate action will be one of the defining issues in the upcoming MLA elections in May.

With these elections fast approaching, many candidates have already started leafleting and door-knocking. However, when a candidate knocks at your door, what questions should you ask them? More importantly, how do you know whether they are genuinely serious about what they propose?

To gain a deeper sense of the candidate’s knowledge and understanding of climate breakdown, begin the conversation in the context of the broader political landscape.

There are currently two climate bills passing through the Northern Irish Assembly. These are subject to ongoing debates, reviews and amendments. Both bills have a target of net zero emissions. Yet while the Private Members’ Bill (proposed by Green Party leader Clare Bailey) aims for Northern Ireland to be net zero by 2045, the Executive Bill (proposed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots) aims for 2050.

You could therefore start by asking the following question: which bill do they support?

Given how both bills aim for Northern Ireland to be net zero, despite varying target dates, a good follow-up question would be to ask how their party hopes to achieve this. How will they get us there? What is their political strategy? What concrete steps will they take to help Northern Ireland reach net zero?

Northern Ireland is not only the last nation in western Europe to implement climate legislation, but we also rank 12th worst in the world for biodiversity loss. Nature recovery is therefore integral to an ambitious climate strategy.

It is therefore crucial to ask the candidate about how they plan to halt and reverse nature and biodiversity loss. How will they promote regenerative agricultural practices? How will they create more spaces for nature? How will they prevent the decline — and potential extinction — of our valuable species and wildlife?

There are also three sectors in Northern Ireland which could be uniquely affected by the climate crisis: agriculture, energy and transport. These three sectors are vastly different. However, what unifies questions regarding the future of these sectors is the principle of ‘just transition’.

‘Just transition’ is the idea that we should not move (or ‘transition’) to a low-carbon, environmentally-friendly economy if it means sacrificing justice or ‘fairness’. A just transition recognises that, whether it be people on low incomes or workers in the fossil fuel industry, no one should be left behind in the creation of a ‘greener’ society.

To take energy as an example, fossil fuels like oil and gas remain the primary source of heat and power in Northern Ireland. We already know that fossil fuels are harmful to the environment, and they will not help us to reach climate targets. Beyond asking candidate about renewable energy systems, we must therefore go one step further.

We need to ask candidates about how they will compensate for workers in polluting industries, who may find themselves without a job in a more sustainable world. What incentive schemes will they promote? How will they re-train or upskill individuals? How will government invest in this?

The same is true for agricultural and transport sectors. Will there be grants or public goods for farmers who dedicate areas of land to rewilding or regenerative practices? Will there be further investment in public transport infrastructure, particularly in rural communities? How will government incentivise citizens to support ‘greener’ lifestyle choices that are typically more expensive, like buying an electric car or fitting solar panels at home?

Lastly, ask the candidate seeking your vote about what is important to you.

Whether it be plastic pollution or food waste, this is an invaluable opportunity for you to ask the candidate about a specific topic that you care deeply about. This could be an ongoing problem in your local area, or a global issue which causes you concern.

Raising more personal questions with candidates may subsequently elicit a more direct response from them.

Elections are a rare opportunity for citizens to shape environmental policy, and focus political attention on the most defining issue of our generation: the climate crisis.

Climate change will be related to every social issue on each political party’s manifesto – from gender equality to healthcare.

Voting for candidates who support ambitious environmental policy solutions is therefore arguably the most important action that citizens can take.

Remember this when candidates come calling.