How long must we wait for reform of NI health and social care?

After Covid-19, we desperately need a much better plan, say Deirdre Heenan and Mark Dayan

At the beginning of June, Northern Irish Health Minister Robin Swann launched his Framework for Rebuilding Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland. Acknowledging that the health and social care system was in very serious difficulties long before the pandemic, he stressed that the virus had multiplied the challenges and pressures.