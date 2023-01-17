How NI can find a way to escape the worst of the economic downturn

By Paul Mac Flynn, co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute

The cost-of-living crisis is set to continue and, even if we manage to get through the worst phase of that, the prospects for the UK economy as a whole look decidedly grim. Rather than describe the scope and scale of that gloom, it may be more productive to see if there is any way that we can avoid the worst of it.

In the first instance, there is almost nothing we can do about it because we do not have a functioning Northern Ireland Executive. We are at the mercy of UK government economic policy, and I think it would be fair to say that their record over the past year has been erratic at best. But even if we did manage to right the ship and get devolution back up and running, we would be fooling ourselves to think that the lever of riches will suddenly be close at hand.

The first stumbling blog is budgets. The outline for UK public spending over the next few years is increasingly tight. If we think things are tough now, it is only due to get more difficult in two years’ time. Given the state of Northern Ireland’s public finances at present, that outlook is deeply worrying. The budget that was introduced by the Northern Ireland Office late last year contained significant cuts to the education department and it is hard to see how this year’s budget would avoid the same.

From an economic growth perspective, cutting education expenditure is one of the greatest acts of self-harm that any government can perform. Given Northern Ireland’s existing weaknesses on skills, it seems even more ludicrous. The harsh reality is that given our current institutional set up, if we didn’t cut education spending, we would have to cut somewhere else. Is there any other way out of this then?

If you don’t want to cut expenditure, raising taxes or borrowing are the only other options. At present Northern Ireland possesses extremely limited powers of taxation and borrowing which dwarf in comparison to the scale of the challenge we face. The independent Fiscal Commission for Northern Ireland looked at options for expanding those powers and produced a report last year. The findings make interesting reading.

The commission found that Northern Ireland could seek the devolution of income tax and a number of other small levies. However, the commission was not tasked with, and therefore did not discuss, whether with these new powers would be able to materially affect NI’s own budgetary position.

Scotland, which has recently gained more fiscal independence within the UK, has become an interesting test case for whether these increased powers can be used to escape the Westminster austerity doom loop. The evidence so far is mixed, at best.

The Scottish government have attempted to make progressive reforms to income tax with an aim of generating more revenue. However, to date the revenue generated from income tax in Scotland had fallen short of what was expected. To be clear, the shortfall in revenue has been attributed to the underperformance of the Scottish economy relative to the rest of the UK, not to the tax reforms themselves.

While the devolution of taxes might make sense in terms of strengthening the NI Executive, it should not be seen as a panacea for our current fiscal woes. The reality is that Northern Ireland is a small, underperforming region of a much larger economy. Northern Ireland’s budget will be a product of the decisions of the UK government and while we can make changes to tax and spending in order to optimise policy for local conditions, the only real method of escape is to grow our own economy.

We should be focused on the powers that we currently have to boost productivity and the calibre of economic activity we are engaged in. Boosting growth, lifting wages and creating a more dynamic economy is hard work but it is achievable within the Executive’s existing powers. Once we have that, then we can talk about the additional powers needed to reap the financial rewards.

In the short term, our biggest worry is the outlook for the UK economy and policies of the current UK government. Perhaps our immediate efforts would be better spent seeking change there.