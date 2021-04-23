I don't remember a time when distrust between unionism and the UK Government was as high as it is now

A perfect storm of discontent lies ahead... everyone needs to remain measured and calm, writes Alex Kane

I was particularly struck by three responses in the latest polling. Asked to consider the statement, "Northern Ireland has put its violent past behind it and any future political decisions will be made peacefully and democratically", almost half of the respondents on both sides of the border disagreed. Think about that. A quarter-of-a-century after the peace process began in earnest and almost 50% believe it's unlikely political decisions can be made within peaceful, political parameters.