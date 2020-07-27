I felt far safer from the virus on the Costa del Sol than I did in Belfast
Telegraph's Jim Gracey, who returned to NI from Spain just hours before the new rules came in, says there's no need to put restrictions on Costas
Jim Gracey
When Health Minister Robin Swann added Northern Ireland to the new quarantine rush job on Saturday night, he will not only have dismayed the many hundreds of local holidaymakers, whose present and future travel plans have been thrown into disarray, but also the hundreds of thousands involved in and dependent on the Spanish tourism industry.