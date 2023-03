‘Invisible’ Northern Ireland centenary a missed opportunity for education and real reconciliation

NI’s birthday has been a damp squib thanks to unwillingness of unionism and nationalism to build bridges in this symbolic year

Occasion: King George V and Queen Mary arrive for the opening of the parliament in Belfast 1921. Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Sam McBride Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 08:00