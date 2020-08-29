It's been a long time since hands of history were extended in friendship... and there's no pressure to do so
Andree Murphy
The 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement seems a long time ago now. While it was a jovial affair, there was also concern regarding institutions which had been down a year and there was advice from the older men of local politics to the younger women of local politics to get Stormont up and running again. It felt as disconnected to our present as it was connected to the past.