Judging history by the standards of today would empty museums... is that really what we want?

Even fabled historical characters like Marie Stopes turn out to have feet made of clay, says Nelson McCausland

A decade ago, a statue of Nellie McClung (1873-1951) was erected in Winnipeg, in the grounds of the Manitoba legislature. She was a social reformer and was one of the "famous five" suffragists who secured votes for women in Canada. She also served as a Liberal in the legislatures of both Manitoba and Alberta and was a popular author.