Michelle O'Neill said to know Bobby Storey was to love him. That's not strictly true. I didn't love him. I feared him … and I was not alone in that

Those who dramatise the past as heroic have already forgotten it, argues Malachi O'Doherty

Bobby Storey (centre) with Gerry Adams and Michelle O'Neill

Malachi O'Doherty Thu 25 Jun 2020 at 09:32