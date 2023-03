A woman using a mobile phone showing the webpage to the apply for the High Street voucher scheme pre-paid card on the NI Direct website which opened today. (Liam McBurney / PA)

Waking up excited on a Monday morning is a rare occasion, but the thought of treating myself to £100 worth of goods thanks to the government’s Spend Local high street voucher scheme certainly helped to lift my mood, especially in the run-up to Christmas.