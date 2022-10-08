My read of DUP room at party conference: ‘Downbeat and uncertain’

It’s not just the set speeches from the platform that matter at a party conference. It’s the quiet conversations with the politicians and party members that tell you most about the mood. And the mood at the DUP conference was downbeat and uncertain. They were worried. For many of them, particularly those who have joined the party over the past 20 years, the May election —when the DUP was eclipsed by SF —was their first real taste of electoral defeat.