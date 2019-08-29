Nelson McCausland: Brexit is about taking control back, not giving it to the Leftists to surrender to Brussels again

PM’s decision to suspend Parliament is refreshing after three years of drift under Theresa May, says Nelson McCausland.

Boris Johnson has certainly energised British politics with his announcement that he has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament pending a Queen’s Speech on October 14. The media have moved into overdrive and the liberal-Left has been reduced to a state of apoplexy (if not mental meltdown).

Others of us will adopt a more measured response, because, after the demise of David Cameron and three years of drift under the vacillating premiership of Theresa May, there is something refreshing about the approach of the current Government.

On Tuesday the Westminster Remainers were glowing, nay bursting, with self-righteousness as they queued up in Church House, Westminster, to sign a rather pompous pledge about blocking Brexit and setting up an “alternative parliament” if Parliament itself was suspended.

Indeed, it was noted that their choice of venue was symbolic, in that Church House was where MPs met during the Second World War.

In that case, we must be thankful that the coterie of MPs who were in Church House on Tuesday were not in charge during the war.

However, the ground was cut from under their feet yesterday when Boris Johnson wrote to MPs saying that he would ask the Queen for a suspension of Parliament in the first half of September and that it was his intention to “bring forward a new, bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda for the renewal of our country after Brexit”.

Brexit was about “taking back control”, but it was not about taking control away from the globalist elite in Brussels to hand it over to a domestic liberal-Left elite, so that they can hand it back to Brussels. That is not what 17.4 million people voted for.

In his letter to MPs Boris Johnson holds out a hope for “the renewal of our country after Brexit”. Now, of course, we should treat political pledges with caution, because hopes are often dashed.

But those words will strike a chord with the 17.4 million who believe in a better UK outside an emerging European superstate.

Johnson has already spoken many times about the need for “positivity” and we certainly need some positivity in the UK today.

We have had enough of the negativity and enough of the hectoring and lecturing of the Remainers. Indeed, if there is a silver lining in the cloud of the past three years it is that those three years have thrown the spotlight on people like Anna Soubry, Dominic Grieve, Andrew Adonis, John Bercow and David Lammy.

Their furious reaction yesterday highlighted what little value they place on the democratic result of a referendum. Controversial Labour MP David Lammy has already called for street protests and civil disobedience.

There is something extremely unpleasant about the arrogance of the globalist elite and about the actions of those Westminster politicians who have worked incessantly for three years to subvert a democratic decision.

Of course, their views chime with those of the liberal-Left, who want to denigrate the UK’s past, destroy its present and derail its future. They lack confidence in the capacity of the British people to build a better UK outside the European Union.

They want to remain subservient to the likes of Jean-Claude Juncker, Michel Barnier and Guy Verhofstadt and submerge the UK in a United States of Europe.

Six years ago David Cameron said: “We will give the British people a referendum with a very simple in or out choice.” And, on June 23, 2016, the people of the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The question put before us was simple and straightforward: “Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?”

With a 72% turnout, more than 33 million people voted in the referendum and 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union. That democratic decision must be respected.

Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 “do or die”.

The people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU and, three years on, we must hope that he is about to deliver on the decision of the people.