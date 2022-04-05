NHS continues to flounder without NI Executive despite Covid wave waning

Queues in a Northern Ireland emergency department have hit the headlines again.

The Western Trust put out an appeal on social media on Monday evening warning that Altnagelvin Hospital was operating at over 100% capacity.

As a result, staff were appealing for public understanding and help in discharging patients from hospital as they struggle to cope with demand.

But is this really news?

The headlines have been saturated with stories about the political tensions in Northern Ireland, the growing living cost crisis and the decimation of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Yet, at the same time, health workers have been working doggedly yet quietly to hold the NHS together.

Covid safety measures have been eased and many people are returning to life as it was before the pandemic — but nothing has returned to normal for the NHS.

In fact, on Tuesday, 10 hospitals in Northern Ireland had more patients than beds, with 252 more inpatients than actual funded beds.

At the same time, 320 people were waiting to be admitted to a hospital ward.

Sadly, this is not unusual and neither are efforts to discharge patients as soon as possible.

A major stumbling block, however, is the lack of suitable community beds meaning patients remain in hospital longer than necessary.

According to Dr Tom Black, head of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland Council, the signs are positive that the region is beginning to move beyond the current BA.2 wave.

The number of Covid occupied hospital beds would reinforce this position.

Yet, the number of NHS staff off work with Covid remains high and this hinders the ability to cope with demand — at a time when the health requirements of the population have never been higher.

Even before the pandemic, urgent reform of the health service was required.

So, even when the current Covid-19 wave subsides and more NHS staff are able to return to work, the system will not be able to deliver a safe and effective service to the population.

In fact, it would be fair to say that even if all staff were correct and present for work, the health service simply would be unable to cope with demand.

Don’t forget that during the pandemic, chronic conditions have deteriorated, cancers have gone undiagnosed, hospital waiting lists have skyrocketed.

It is going to take a concerted effort and a well-thought strategy that will mean some contentious changes to the way services are delivered.

The most obvious of these is the proposal for a reduction in the number of acute hospital sites in Northern Ireland.

A multi-year budget will also be required to give health bosses the financial security to implement plans and secure the workforce required to build a robust and sustainable NHS.

All of this will be so much easier to achieve with a fully functioning Assembly, Executive and health minister to rubberstamp decisions.

Without an effective government in place, the health service will inch further towards collapse.

We can’t expect it to continue running on the goodwill of staff forever.