‘NI must go further and faster with energy transition’

Richard Murphy, partner and head of the energy and natural resources team in Ireland for law firm Pinsent Masons

We are supposed to be living through a climate emergency. It does not feel like an emergency.

Our current systems and processes for taking an energy project from concept to operational stage are still largely business as usual. That needs to change, and quickly, if Northern Ireland is to deliver on its net-zero ambitions.

Declaring an emergency or producing a strategy document means nothing if there is no action to back it up. Notwithstanding the current political impasse, it would be wrong, however, for me to deny that there has been continued progress in the Northern Irish energy sector.

It is a bright spot of our economy and a sector that is, in my experience, ambitious, determined and entrepreneurial. We have some great people and some great local companies doing market-leading work. Catagen is a great example of this.

We also have new energy projects under development, such as the Ballylumford Power-to-X Project, while further reform of the planning framework is coming and a new energy strategy has been developed.

These are all positives, but energy transition is not about some niche market activity around the edges. It needs to be a national mission, driven from the very highest levels of government.

The full resources of our public sector must be brought to bear to put in place systems and processes that work well for market players to invest here, not elsewhere.

We must recognise that the threat we face from climate change is far greater than the one we faced from Covid — and we must respond accordingly.

It is a great economic opportunity for Northern Ireland to be at the forefront of a new industrial revolution.

The work that has been done by the Department for the Economy with the new energy strategy and follow-up actions on areas such as offshore wind is the type of approach and behaviour we need to see from all public actors involved.

Through the development and progress of our energy sector to date, our market stands ready to deliver. It knows what to do. It has the expertise and the skills to deliver projects. It has the investment. It is ultimately about the speed of the journey that needs to change to allow it to deliver new projects in Northern Ireland.

At every single step of this journey we are taking too long. Some projects languish for years in a planning system that is not up to the job.

Connecting to the grid can be a challenge at times. We need to create more routes to market for these projects. Everything needs to change.

We need to build critically needed new grid infrastructure. We need a faster planning system. We need to better integrate and support new technologies such as batteries. We need to decarbonise our gas network at source through zero-carbon solutions such as biomethane and green hydrogen.

Tinkering at the edges or trying to do the minimum is not going to cut it. Attention is beginning to shift, but we do need to go much further and faster.

