NI open for tourism business, but can we afford not to think bigger?

We have never been more attractive but potential cuts to the budget could impact our ability to attract visitors, writes Mark Bain

Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry and USA's JB Holmes on the 18th during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 20, 2019. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

Mark Bain Today at 11:00