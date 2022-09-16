NI teachers are being let down by facilities and a better future looks further away than ever

As teachers get back to work, they do so to an average class size of just under 25 pupils each. That’s more than in the Republic, but less than in England.

In any case, teachers are well prepared and equipped to maintain the standards set over decades.

Where they are being let down isn’t in the number they have to teach, it’s the facilities.

The pandemic shone a light on the scale of the problem facing much of our school estate.

Yes, there were modern classrooms where space meant it wasn’t a problem to cope with the various social distancing limitations, where the corridors were wide enough and the windows plentiful enough to allow fresh air to flow through buildings. But given the investment in that school estate, those buildings, where everything was bright and new and spacious, were few and far between.

For the vast majority, it was off to school where the building had stood, virtually untouched, for decades. A step back in time to when class sizes were smaller, even the children themselves were smaller. Schools were built to suit the needs of that time, not the needs of today.

And for a lot of those schools there has been an increase in numbers as the demographic change has seen families move to suburbs. The schools may be thriving by population, but not by accommodation.

Portable units were intended to be a temporary measure. Now they are very much a part of the fabric of a school.

Separate from the main school buildings, mobile classrooms will need heating and we know just how expensive that’s going to be.

For now, the process of upgrading school buildings has stalled, with only a select few earmarked for upgrading. It does need a drastic rethink on the way forward for the school estate.

Investing in the future has to be a consideration, and it’s something Northern Ireland hasn’t often been prepared to do.

Schools have been hanging on and waiting for better times to come.

They look further away than ever with the Assembly in disarray and plans still lying where they were left.