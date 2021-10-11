NI voucher scheme- No one should be made to feel guilty about this business boost

Minister writes to defend £100 scheme after claims money could be better spent elsewhere

Welcome: The Minister has welcomed efforts by retailers like Gemma Murphy of Jack Murphy Jewellers of Newry, who have come up with additional incentives for spending their voucher with them

The High Street Scheme (HSS) is a simple concept with a high impact — every eligible adult in Northern Ireland is being given £100 on a pre-paid card to spend in local businesses.

The scheme is a key action within my ambitious Economic Recovery Action Plan as we set about building an inclusive, healthy economy.

The aim of the HSS specifically is to support businesses on local high streets across Northern Ireland, most of whom have been severely impacted by Covid-19 and the associated restrictions on trade.

This includes newsagents, clothing stores, restaurants, cafes, butchers, florists as well as businesses in the sport, entertainment and leisure sectors.

These businesses are at the heart of local communities, in every village and every town across Northern Ireland.

That is why I have encouraged the public to think local when they are spending their £100 pre-paid Spend Local cards.

I have been delighted by the response from the public and business community to the scheme.

It is regrettable, however, that some politicians have wanted the scheme to fail from the start, and seem increasingly agitated at the success of the roll-out.

It is also concerning that some experienced legislators seem not to understand some basic rules of public finance or indeed the policy intent of the scheme.

When the scheme was being set up it was estimated that around 1.4 million people would be entitled to apply for the card, which equates to around £140m being spent in our local economy.

Due to changes in population estimates, a contingency of a further £21million has been set aside. That is a prudent safety net.

This scheme is an economic stimulus, and whilst it will undoubtedly help people struggling with rising costs, it is not about tackling poverty as the responsibility for that policy area lies elsewhere.

Spending in local businesses will help these businesses to recover and rebuild. It will also support the people employed by these businesses. In turn, that benefit will support the families of these employees.

The wider multiplier effect — from people spending more than the value of the card and the ripple effects from purchases — will deliver even greater economic benefits.

Our economy as a whole will receive a huge boost.

I don’t think anyone should be made to feel guilty about helping local business through the High Street Scheme.

This has been an incredibly tough time for our local business community, and this scheme is designed to support that community.

For those who want to donate to charity I would suggest buying something, and thus helping business, and then donating in order to help charity.

I have also heard some people suggest this money would be better spent elsewhere. The Executive allocated £145m to my department to roll out the HSS and this funding must be utilised within this financial year.

The allocation was ring-fenced, meaning it can only be spent on the scheme. Any underspend will be returned and it would be for the Executive to reallocate any unused funds for other Covid recovery schemes.

Uptake for the High Street Scheme has been extremely high since day one with over 1.1million applications received so far.

I want to ensure as many people as possible apply and receive £100 to spend as they please.

The systems put in place have stood up well to the extraordinary demands, but as that pressure eases I would encourage people to now apply online for their cards.

Businesses have been publicising deals and incentives for people to spend their cards with them. Some are giving discounts, others are offering vouchers to spend at a later date if you spend your £100 with them and some are even pledging to donate money to charity.

We very much welcome this support.

The High Street Scheme is providing a much-needed economic stimulus which we all can benefit from.

So please do apply and do spend local.