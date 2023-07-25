Northern Ireland and the Republic should be there for one another, like all good neighbours

Micheál Martin, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs with Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster, Brian Murphy, BDO NI managing partner, Glyn Roberts of Retail NI and Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI (Credit: Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye)

Neighbours. “Everybody needs good neighbours. With a little understanding, you can find the perfect blend”. Most readers are going to find that theme tune repeating in their heads all day now, sorry.

The good residents of Erinsborough know the importance of working together, creating and developing good relationships to create a successful community.

It was in a similar spirit to the residents of Ramsey Street that Manufacturing NI joined Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and others from business and our local Chambers as they headed off to Dublin last week. After a quick meeting and chat with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Merrion Street we headed off to Iveagh House to launch our prosperity report at the invitation of Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Read more Falling inflation could mean good news on interest rates for borrowers

The Tánaiste had heard about the work we had done. People he trusted were in Westminster in May when we launched our report, ‘A Region Transformed and Creating Prosperity for All,’ which was carried out by BDO NI.

Our Prosperity Dividend report chronicles the change in Northern Ireland’s economy since the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the ambition we share to ensure that the period ahead is not simply about peace but the creation of prosperity which reaches all parts of Northern Ireland.

This is a call for the delivery of a clear economic strategy, a reduction in the regulatory burden on business, ways to increase productivity and a big investment and step change to increase the skills base of our workforce.

We provide ideas to support initiatives to attract skilled workers; preventing the ‘brain drain’ from the region and the development of academies to help transfer people from the public to the private sector. All supported through a skills tax incentive for business to unleash large amounts of investment from employers into the skills needed for today and tomorrow’s economy.

There is a need to be less apologetic and grasp the Northern Ireland’s unique trading position within the UK and in the EU markets provided by the Windsor Framework. It is regrettable that even now there’s no clear direction is provided for business or indeed any potential incoming Executive and its agencies about what the opportunity is and how we can maximise and win from it.

And whilst doing that, promote Northern Ireland as the great place to live and work as we know it to be.

Read more Poll indicates strong support for the EU across the island of Ireland

Identifying the right investment in infrastructural projects and a facilitative planning regime to bolster key locations as conduits for foreign direct investment including in the green economy as we push for an 80% target for renewable energy by 2030.

And finally, we need to do this collectively. We propose the establishment of a new forum with representation from government, trade bodies, business, finance and environment to capture ideas and get things moving quickly again.

The Tánaiste agreed that Northern Ireland has been transformed into a leading place to live, to visit, and to do business. He shared that it is his belief that the business community has been central to bringing about this transformation, driving economic growth and creating jobs for communities across Northern Ireland.

He gave his commitment to helping grow “the north-south dimensions of trade and business on this island, and how the report challenges us about what we can do together to secure a better and more prosperous future for Northern Ireland.”

In business, there has been very good neighbourly work on both sides of the border for years. Working together on common challenges, with common purpose.

The Tánaiste’s own Shared Island initiative in some ways is an extension of this and it has already begun putting in to action the promises made to invest in programme and initiatives which encourage cross border co-operation in areas of mutual interest. It is investing in strategically important projects which directly benefit people north and indeed south.

The most notable investment to date has been, just a couple of weeks ago, news that the Irish Government will pump £38m into the Magee campus of Ulster University to deliver new teaching and student services facilities. It will be part of a cocktail of investments which, hopefully sooner rather than later, will see Derry’s ambitions for a university-led regeneration finally see fruition.

Why did the Irish Government do this? Because what’s good for the north west is also good for the Donegal.

Most people in business understand the importance of neighbourliness. They work together, cooperate and share. Of course, there’s healthy competition but there’s usually much much more cooperation than there is conflict.

Good leaders recognise they are in business thanks partly to the support of their staff, suppliers and customers but sometimes the generosity of their neighbours.

As Barry Crocker sang, we “should be there for one another.”

Stephen Kelly is chief executive of Manufacturing NI