All change: Annie from Brefne Nursery School in north Belfast, which will become the first standalone nursery school to transform to integrated status in Northern Ireland in September, and Jill Caskey, Parental Engagement Campaign Manager, IEF

The findings of this major LucidTalk attitudinal poll demonstrate widespread community support for more integrated education. The findings also show a real desire to tackle the structural divisions in our education system - a system that does more to preserve separation than develop inclusion in our society.