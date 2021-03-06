Religion and its grip on Northern Ireland's education system

Our schools stand as one of the few remaining bastions of segregation. So what can allow teachers the opportunity to walk through into the 21st century asks Mark Bain

Education and religion have been comfortable bed fellows since the birth of Northern Ireland 100 years ago. Indeed, it is only in the last few years that the legs have become restless, with the dawn of integrated education and the slow movement of teachers from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds to, and the phrase is used in a historical context here, "the other side".