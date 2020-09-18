Smaller NI parties need to remember they are in government too
In these difficult times, every party should be trying to move forward without one eye on the next election, writes Andree Murphy
Andree Murphy
In January, there was a huge push for the parties to form a local government in the wake of pressure from health workers. It seemed that the issues keeping the parties apart were reduced as pressures to have a locally accountable health minister became urgent. In rode then-Secretary of State Julian Smith and the ever-present Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, with their fait accompli: the New Decade, New Approach document.