That empty feeling as Debenhams prepares to close for good

It is something we never thought we would see… empty shelves in Belfast's landmark Debenhams store.

Thirty-one years after it opened to great fanfare as the anchor tenant of the new CastleCourt shopping centre in Royal Avenue, Debenhams will close its doors for the final time this weekend.

And it has been a slow, painful death for one of the best known and biggest financial casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic era.

With so much open space, the legacy of a closing down sale, the once thriving two-storey premises now resembles a cavernous warehouse.

Walking around the near-empty carcass of what used to be a heaving department store served as a bleak reminder of how quickly some mighty retailers have fallen in recent times.

On a previous visit to Debenhams, just before the Christmas lockdown, hundreds of people were picking out presents, as staff struggled to cope with a seemingly non-stop demand.

This time though, there were no bustling beauty concessions, with perfectly made-up staff giving expert advice behind their counters.

Downstairs was almost overwhelmingly sombre despite bright lights; they were blazing down on the emptiness below where, among what little remained, were some shoes, hosiery and ladies clothing.

Taking the escalator to the second floor did little to improve the vista.

There was precious little in the former homeware section. There was no luggage left to buy.

Gone too was the cafe and the travel money bureau — now just vacant spaces in a near empty shell.

There were a few cushions lingering on shelves, as well as children’s toys that had been well picked over.

But, mostly, all that was left were a skeleton staff and clothing rails, sitting sporadically around the store, bearing the last vestiges of a fashion behemoth’s once abundant offering.

Of course, the ‘everything must go’ signs had been foisted upon the windows of the 242-year-old department store business long ago.

The chain had been placed in administration twice over the last two years, with the pandemic proving to be the final straw.

Its demise is a further blow to the ailing high street and threatens to spark a domino effect as footfall at smaller neighbouring shops plunges.

There is a growing feeling that Covid will lay waste to retail in towns and cities across the UK, not least Belfast.

It feels like a world away from the department store’s official opening ceremony in April 1990, presided over by Lord Empey, the then Lord Mayor of Belfast.

All 124 Debenhams stores, including those in Ballymena, Craigavon, Newry and Londonderry, will be shut forever this weekend, after remaining stock has been sold off at discounts as high as 70%.

The chain failed owing £229m to trade creditors. Among the hardest hit suppliers were beauty companies which once banked on the firm as a magnet for shoppers. In June Estée Lauder, Coty and Clinique were owed £2.8m, £1.4m and £1.6m respectively.

CastleCourt is currently in the process of finding a replacement for Debenhams.

Another company will eventually step in and become guardian of the prime retail space with the popular department store, like so many others, consigned to history.

Whether it will be replaced in customers' hearts is another matter entirely.