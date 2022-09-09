The last picture of the Queen encapsulated her... an ordinary image of an extraordinary lady who will be sadly missed

The Queen waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral this week

The last image the world saw of the Queen wasn’t one of regalia or grandeur.

Instead, it was a very ordinary snapshot of someone who had an extraordinary life.

Dressed informally, we saw Her Majesty in a tartan skirt, cardigan and glasses holding on to her walking stick, standing in the drawing room of one of her favourite places — her beloved Balmoral estate.

It couldn’t have been known at the time just how powerful and poignant that image would become. Just days later we learned of the Queen’s deteriorating health, and she passed away as her family flocked to be by her side.

Again bringing home how, outside of the duty and responsibility, at the heart of the Royals is in fact family.

It was striking that the final public image of the Queen was taken in Balmoral, her private Scottish home in Aberdeenshire, where she was said to never be happier than when she is staying there.

In that moment, with a huge smile on her face standing in front of an ornate fireplace, Her Majesty could have been any of our mums, grandmothers or great-grandmothers.

Northern Ireland reacts to the death of the Queen

But of course, with more than 70 years of service on the throne she was carrying out an important duty at the time.

The Queen had never in her reign appointed a Prime Minister at Balmoral — with Liz Truss being the first. Her Majesty was pictured as she appointed the 15th Prime Minister of her reign —the first being Winston Churchill.

Earlier that day former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also met the Queen to formally tender his resignation.

It was a stark contrast to how we are used to seeing the Queen dressed in vibrant colours which she favoured for her official outings and events along with statement hats and jewellery.

We have seen the Queen in many forms over her reign and in that photo, in the homely (but of course still very grand surroundings) the Queen looked relaxed and happy.

Health concerns about the Queen have been rife in recent times with missed events and slight changes to tradition — starting from the missed visit to Northern Ireland in October 2021.

But while she looked frail, her warm greeting spoke volumes.

Her demeanour somehow seemed to further emphasis her role as grandmother and family woman.

A role that has been so important in her lifetime.

And how special that it was in her home that is full of special family memories as the Queen travels to the estate in Aberdeenshire each summer, with members of her family invited to spend time with her while she is there. This was the lovely description given by the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who described it as the most beautiful place on the planet.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

Years of royal memories have been forged at Balmoral, including family barbecues — where the Duke of Edinburgh did the cooking and the Queen the washing-up.

In fact, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall — a grand hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate. It drives home the human aspect of the Royal family, who are often only seen in their working capacity at formal events.

And I suspect we can all to some degree relate to spending time with our grandparents and the joy and special memories that brings.

However, it was also a place of difficult memories as the Queen was staying with her grandsons William and Harry at Balmoral when their mother Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

And for the family who gathered this most difficult moment to say goodbye to their monarch, mum and grandmother — it will hold more painful memories for years to come.