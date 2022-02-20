The Queen's remarkable reign obscured the Royal Family’s fragility: Prince Andrew's unedifying behaviour is exposing its central weakness
An institution vulnerable not just to the whims of the public, but to the damaging whims of its own progeny, is inherently less stable than it appears.
Sam McBride
The problem with monarchy is that its key strength is also its key weakness. Get a good ruler and they are there for life, bringing stability to the nation they govern; get a bad one, and they’re also there for life. In one royal family, two individuals make the case for and against monarchy.