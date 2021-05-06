The seats that could decide if Scotland gets another vote on independence

If Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP secures a majority, it could make a second Scottish independence referendum inevitable — with implications for a border poll here, writes Bill White

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the debate about the DUP leadership, it’s easy to forget that there are major elections in England, Wales and Scotland today. One of these is the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) election, which will be closely watched in Northern Ireland, as it will have an impact on the politics here, particularly in the context of the ongoing border poll debate.