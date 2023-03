A look back at the week in politics

The idea that just won’t go away, whether it's a Boris Bridge or Boris Burrow, proposals to connect NI to Scotland were once again discussed on Wednesday, this time in Westminster.

From the First Minister trying her hand at Irish, to Boris’s geography problems, to ‘Brexit constipation’, Andrew Madden and Gareth Cross take a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.