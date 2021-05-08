The weekly political spin: Everything from the dangers of collapsing Stormont to the Berlin Wall and medical cannabis.
From a quest to find an elusive Ulster Scots interpreter to the Berlin Wall and the thorny issue of a rose at Stormont, Andrew Madden and Gareth Cross take a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.
Andrew Madden, Gareth Cross
MONDAY Bank Holiday Monday kicked off with more predictions and hot takes on the DUP leadership race, with the grand secretary of the Orange Order stating whoever gets the top job must get rid of the NI Protocol "by any means necessary".