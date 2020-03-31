There are no right answers to a sudden, terrible crisis like coronavirus

The threat to health posed by Covid-19 is undoubted. Professional advice to ensure that personal exposure is minimised is well understood. Second to the priority of protecting personal health, Northern Ireland should be planning carefully to ensure that living standards are maintained after the current crisis; threats to employment are significant concerns.

Job retention is evolving as a major issue.

If all economic activity were to cease, very quickly goods and services would not be available, businesses would not be employing people and incomes earned by households would be inadequate.

The economy cannot be sustained on a longer-term basis by a Government spending more and borrowing even more.

A difficult choice has emerged. If, for good medical reasons, more people are not employed, this leaves many households with lower incomes.

In part this can be offset by Government social policy through income replacement schemes such as benefit systems, Universal Credit or job retention grants.

Those schemes, specially adapted, are now coming into play as more people lose their jobs.

Government must strike a balance between the functioning of businesses and minimising the disruption of the labour market.

The first set of special financial arrangements to offset the impact of the crisis on businesses left an important void.

What was going to happen to the self-employed - 136,000 in Northern Ireland? In normal times the self-employed have different status, where they do not qualify for the full range of social security benefits.

Critically, self-employed people have earnings levels which vary substantially from month to month.

The Chancellor, when he considered how to compensate the self-employed for loss of earnings due to Covid-19, needed an answer to the question: what would be a fair or equitable way to compensate for, say, 80% of lost earnings?

This is an impossible question to deal with in a single answer.

The self-employed have a fall-back guarantee: if they lose all earnings, they will be eligible to claim the amended weekly amount linked to the level of statutory sick pay, about £95 per week, or to claim Universal Credit. Clearly not an adequate baseline.

Finding a formula to improve on that outcome has proved problematic.

The Chancellor has compromised. For an initial three-month period, self-employed people who have filed annual tax returns for three years will be compensated at a rate of 80% of their average annual earnings, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, so long as their annual taxable profits were less than £50,000. This formula excludes the high-earning self-employed.

This formula also tests the honesty of earlier tax returns: previous understatement now becomes a form of penalty.

The weakness in this formula is that, as an acknowledged compromise, past earnings are used as a substitute measure of possible present earnings. It is rough and ready but is an understandable compromise.

Other questions are emerging on the job retention subsidy for employees of larger firms.

How far should a business rely on the temporary employment subsidy now described as 'based on 80% of previous earnings' as a method of retaining staff for whom there is no work?

This reassures employees that the business wants to show support to retain them and does this by reducing the cost to the employer to only about 20% of normal working contracts.

For many employers, the cost of even paying 20% of wages to people who are not contributing to turnover could be an extra financial cost that is simply dangerous for the survival of the business.

A safer managerial policy might be based on an assumption that normal business turnover will be at least a year away if not longer.

The hope that the business can survive may over-ride the pressure to retain (even at 20% of earnings) current employees.

Job retention schemes are still unsettled areas for critical policy decisions. The unemployment numbers are set to increase sharply.